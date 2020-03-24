Patriots unsubscribes Stephen Gostkowski

Foxborough.- The veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski will not continue in Patriots from New England after he was discharged from his squad on Monday after 14 seasons.

The decision of the Patriots comes after the legendary quarterback Tom brady He also decided to leave the team after 20 seasons, become a free agent and sign last Friday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2 years and $ 59 million.

The loss of Gostkowski It allows the Patriots to have more salary space to reinforce the roster, even if the kicking position is weakened. Gostkowski, who is coming off left hip surgery that shortened his 2019 season to four games, has been the team’s starting kicker since 2006 when he replaced Adam Vinatieri.

His efficiency in field goals and extra points allowed him to become the team’s all-time leader with 1,775 points. Additionally, Gostkowski is one of three players in the history of the National Football League (NFL) to appear in at least six Super Bowls.

Brady, his former Patriots teammate, has the best mark with nine appearances and six champion titles, followed by Gostkowski and Mike Lodish (Buffalo Bills).

Gostkowski, 36, was the Patriots’ oldest player once Brady signed with the Buccaners and his continuation with the patriots It would have cost the team the $ 4.8 million salary cap for the 2020 season.

The Patriots, who have nearly $ 23 million in maximum charges for players not on their roster (which includes $ 13.5 million for Brady), have no other kicker on their roster.

Veteran Nick Folk finished last season in that role and remains an unrestricted free agent. Gostkowski scored 374 of 428 field goals (87.4%) with the Patriots, and 653 of 664 in extra point attempts (98%).

That didn’t include the playoffs, where he was 31-for-36 on field goals and 79-for-83 on the extra point. His strong right leg was also valuable to the team on kickoffs.

Only Brady (41), Vinatieri (32) and Jerry Rice (29) have played in more playoff games as professionals than Gostkowski’s 28, whose 205 postseason points are the all-time second in the NFL, behind Vinatieri’s 238.

Gostkowski’s absence makes special teams wide receiver Mattew Slater the oldest veteran player on the Patriots’ roster after spending 12 seasons with the New England franchise.

