BOSTON (AP) – The New England Patriots struck a deal with free agent quarterback Cam Newton, acquiring the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in the 2015 season to help the team turn the page after the release of passer Tom Brady, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The one-year deal can run as high as $ 7.5 million with incentives, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the pact. A spokesman for the team said Sunday night that it had no announcement.

ESPN was the first to report on the signing.

The Patriots were preparing to start their training camp with Jarrett Stidham – fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft – as the alleged heir to Brady, who led the team to six Super Bowl titles since 2001 but signed with Tampa Bay a few years ago. months. Stidham appeared in three games the previous season, in which he completed two passes for 14 yards and threw an interception.

The only passer with experience with the AFC Eastern Division defending champions was Brian Hoyer, 39, who has started 38 games in his 11 years of NFL experience with seven teams, including two distinct stages with New England.

The Carolina Panthers released Newton on March 24 after nine seasons, a move that saved the team $ 19.1 million on the salary cap.

Newton, 31, was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft after leading Auburn to the national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. He helped the Panthers reach the postseason four times, and led Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2015.

AP journalist Steve Reed in Charlotte, North Carolina contributed to this report.