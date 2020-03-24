Patriots signs for three years to the runner Rex Burkhead, .

New England Patriots reached an agreement Wednesday in free agency to retain running back Rex Burkhead for the next three years.

Burkhead played the previous season with the “Pats” and had 264 yards on 64 carries, with five rushing touchdowns, plus 30 receptions for 254 yards and three passes caught for touchdown.

Despite missing six games during the regular season and one in the postseason with a knee injury, the 27-year-old convinced Coach Bill Belichick that he can be a contributing player on offense for New England for the following years.

With Dion Lewis leaving for the Tennessee Titans, Burkhead would fill the position of starting running back on the Patriots’ offense, with James White and Mike Gillislee as the options in case of injury for the Winchester, Kentucky native.

