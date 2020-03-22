Patriots owner denies contract dispute with Tom Brady, .

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft denied there was a problem with Tom Brady’s contract with the franchise and said he will consider whether there will be a renewal for the five-time Super Bowl winner for the following seasons. the National Football League (NFL).

According to statements collected by the league’s official website, Kraft ruled out that the quarterback’s age is a problem for him or the team and that if, at some point, it becomes an inconvenience, they would solve it together.

“I hope he plays (until he is 45 years old). He is at a different stage in his life and he has talked about it. Personally I would like to see him play as long as possible and I do not think that 10 years ago someone thought that the previous season he would continue playing, he made it to a Super Bowl and was the league’s most valuable player in his 40s, “said the team’s owner.

Tom Brady has renewed five times with the “Pats”, and four of those expansions have come when the born in San Diego, California, has two years of contract with the team, generating this year the question of whether or not they will reach an agreement to extend the launcher’s tenure in Phoenix.

With two years remaining on his contract, Brady has a $ 15 million deal to play in the 2018 season, and failure to renew the deal with New England would cast doubt on the 40-year-old’s continuity in the NFL.

