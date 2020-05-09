Although the NFL and MLB return this year, Boston teams could be affected | TIMOTHY A. CLARY / .
As different states and cities across the United States slowly introduce plans to lift restrictions on staying home and gradually opening businesses, professional sports leagues and teams are being watched closely because of their attendance at their events.
Unfortunately for the Boston teams (Red Sox and Patriots) on Friday, the news was not good for a possible return to normal. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that the city is planning its reopening and recovery efforts for many retail locations, following the economic and social turmoil caused by orders to stay home due to COVID-19.
BOS 市長 は 大勢 の イ ベ ン ト は 9 月 ま で 禁止 を 継 続 す る 予 定 と 言 っ た ら し い 。MLB 開幕 し て も 拠 拠 ps Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr Patr games .co / NLK04nYmvr
– Shoko Mizutsugi 水 次 祥子 (@mizutsugi) May 8, 2020
While many Boston businesses could open this summer, the city still plans to ban mass gatherings in September, something that would keep those teams on the verge of working on the ground and at various gyms.
Red Sox, Patriots games in question after new statement from Boston mayor #Yardbarker #MLB https://t.co/8pKL1IDkqD
– Looks like another (@ x3tko) May 8, 2020
Under the ongoing MLB discussions to regain baseball, some games would potentially be played at Fenway Park and would be intersecting with the order of the city’s first authority. A report released Friday that the team is coordinating a meeting with city authorities to thoroughly analyze the situation.