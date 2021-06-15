Patrik Schick’s goal, the most distant in the history of the European Championship

06/14/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Barely four days have passed since the start of the Eurocup, but Patrik Schick has already submitted his candidacy to win the award for the best goal of the championship. The Bayer Leverkusen striker, the absolute protagonist of Scotland-Czech Republic with his double, converted a rebound in midfield into the furthest goal in the history of the European Championship.

It was the 52nd minute of the game when Patrik Schick picked up a rebound in midfield. The Czech striker raised his head and saw David Marshall, Scotland’s goalkeeper, coming forward. Without thinking twice, he connected a shot from 49 meters that ended up inside the goal., completely silencing Hampden Park.

To find the furthest goal before Schick’s foot strike, we must go back to the 1988 Eurocup, specifically to Denmark-Spain, which ended with a score of 2-3. In minute 68, Rafael Gordillo executed a free kick from 34 meters before which the Danish goalkeeper could do nothing. The other goals of the national team were signed by Michel and Emilio Butragueño.