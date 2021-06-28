Patrik Schick, leader of the Czech Republic and fashionable player in the Eurocup

06/28/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The striker from Czech Republic, Patrik schick, has been consolidated as one of the most important players in the Eurocup and has led his team to the quarterfinals, where he will face the surprising Denmark. The second top scorer of the tournament, with four goals, and the creator of one of the best goals of the tournament and of the season, he has become the biggest Czech threat and he’s making history with Jaroslav Šilhavý’s team.

The Bayer Leverkusen player, who arrived from AS Roma last summer, register 15 goals in just 30 appearances for the Czech Republic and it is three goals from sneak into the top 10 of the national team’s all-time top scorers. Currently leads Jan Koller with 55 goals in 91 games, followed by Milan Baros (41) and Antonin Puc (34). A little further is the number of participations: the player who has worn the elastic the most times is Petr Cech, with a total of 124 appearances.

The 25-year-old attacker has scored three goals in the group stage and scored the goal of tranquility against the Netherlands. With a total of four, the forward is just one goal away from equaling Milan Baros (5) as the top scorer in major tournaments with the Czech Republic senior team.

Noted for his experience in Rome

Schick came to AS Roma from Sampdoria in 2017 for an amount close to 42 million euros. The most expensive signing of Monchi did not finish offering the performance that was expected and He ended up on loan to Leipzig and, later, transferred to Leverkusen for just over 26 million euros.

The forward, 1.87 m tall, has uncovered in this Eurocup as a complete player and especially self-sufficient. The main figure of the Czech Republic is one of the biggest arguments for defeating Denmark in the next round and reaching the semi-finals, something they have not achieved since 2004.