Patrick Wilson teases Aquaman 2 will be bigger

It has been more than a year since the actor Patrick Wilson confirmed his return for the second aquaman movie, something that was reconfirmed in last year’s DC Fandome. The sequel to the adventures of the King of Atlantis will begin filming next month for a theatrical release set for December 2022. The story is a mystery to the general public, but internally it has been raised for some time enough, and the actors already have details of the film.

During the promotion of the new premiere “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” Wilson was asked about the return of Ocean Master / Ocean Master for this “Aquaman 2”. He was the main villain of the first film and it is still unknown what role he will have in the new film.

It is not that Patrick Wilson reveals many details of Aquaman 2 but he does advance that this film will have much more scope than the first film:

I think like anything with James [Wan], when he returns for a sequel, it gets bigger and better, and more extensive, and more fun, more action, more character building, it’s cool. It’s a lot of fun, ”Patrick Wilson says of Aquaman 2.

This will take ideas from the Silver Age of comics, and will also feature the return of the villain Black Manta II, and quite possibly that of Doctor Shin. The only new face currently known to be joining is actor Pilou Asbaek in a still unknown role.

Via information | ET