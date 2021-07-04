Patrick Vieira, new Crystal Palace coach

07/04/2021 at 4:34 PM CEST

Crystal Palace announced this Sunday its new coach, French Patrick Vieira, who signs for the next three seasons.

Whoever was a player for Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City, He has been training since he took the reins of New York City in 2015, until he joined Nice, where he remained from 2018 to 2020. Before, he was in the lower categories of Manchester City, where he began his training as a coach.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League and lead this great team. It is a project that calls me a lot, after talking a lot with the president and with the sports director about his ambitions and future plans, “Vieira said in a statement.

“I hope we can improve and take this club forward. I also look forward to it. feel the atmosphere of the fans, both in Selhurst Park and outside, because I know how important that can be for the team, “added the Frenchman.

Vieira arrives for replace Roy Hodgson, which was retired at the end of the previous season.