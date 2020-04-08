The former Australian tennis player Patrick Rafter, He gave an interview to Eurosport where he revealed which tennis player he suffered the most in his time as a professional. In addition, he made it clear that he is very likely that we will not be able to see more tennis in this 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the entire world.

Best rivalry he has had in his time as a tennis player: “The toughest tennis player I played against was the American Pete Sampras. He made me improve as the weeks went by and every game I played against him was very good. I also really enjoyed playing with Andre Agassi, whom I also had encounters of great intensity, “he said in statements collected by UbiTennis.

Patrick Rafter spoke of the bad relationship he had with Pete Sampras when they met on the circuit: “I don’t remember exactly what my exact words were, but I do remember that we had a clash of remarks in Cincinnati. He made up excuses when I got him to win the first time. It’s past times and he’s all forgotten. Right now he and I have a good relationship”.

He believes that there will be no more tennis in this 2020: “I don’t think there will be more tennis this season. This coronavirus pandemic I think is going to last a very long time and until there are vaccines or any treatment to combat it, I don’t think we can see tennis again like before. I think this will be like the flu and we will have to get used to living with it for years to come, but I hope the situation is already more controlled. Another option would be to play tennis behind closed doors, without fans or ball boys. It would be fun to see the tennis players going for the balls “

Rafter talked about what would happen if he were measured with Nadal and Djokovic at the moment: “I would not have liked to play against any in current tennis. Someone like Djokovic would humiliate me. As for Rafa, I think he could easily beat me 6-2 at my peak. Both Nadal and Djokovic are two of the best players that I have seen in my life, and I am very clear that I would be defeated in all the matches that I faced them “.

