Patrick Ness writing prequel to ‘Master and Commander’

According to Deadline, 20th Century has begun development of a new installment of ‘Master and Commander: The Other Side of the World‘, film that has a script by Patrick Ness (‘ A monster is coming to see me ‘). The project is in its early stages of development, so there is no director or cast announced yet.

Directed by Peter Weir, the 2003 film is set during the Napoleonic Wars and follows Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe), a reckless British captain who pushes his ship and his crew to the edge during the pursuit of a formidable French warship through South America. . Along with Crowe the film stars Paul Bettany.

Based on a series of books by Patrick O’Brian, this new film will focus on the first book in the series, which shows a young Jack Aubrey (Crowe) during his first command and how he begins his friendship with the naval surgeon, Stephen Maturin (Bettany). . With these data, it seems clear that both characters will be played by new actors.

Despite its 10 Oscar nominations (it won Best Photography and Best Editing), the film was far from a success with a gross of around $ 200 million for a budget of $ 150 million.