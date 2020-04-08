The tennis break caused by the coronavirus begins to be noticed economically. Not only has all activity on the slopes been suspended, but also any type of payment that reflects the meritocratic nature of the sport. Can the best players in the world survive without the checks they would get in Grand Slams and Masters 1000? Surely yes. Can tennis players whose income depends on getting into the final table of a Grand Slam, for example Wimbledon, now suspended, survive for several months? The diagnosis changes.

The big losers are, without a doubt, those day laborers on the circuit who suffer so that the income-expense balance is not completely uneven at the end of the year. Players beyond the top-100, who are left without the opportunity to have any lifeguards in the form of a great tournament. In a sport that employs so many tennis players, the vast majority of them suffer. Many professionals are aware of this.

Patrick Mouratoglou It is one of them. The owner of the Mouratoglou Academy, located on French territory, has signed a letter on Twitter that reveals who the true victims of the break are, drawing on some testimonies and calling ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slams to establish a joint table that seeks to guarantee the economic viability of players beyond the top-100. This is the heartbreaking text from the famous coach:

“Dear tennis community: our sport is great. Still, the turbulent period we are going through shows its dysfunctionality. Players outside the top-100 can barely have financial balance; many of them are forced to self-finance to play professionally.

Contrary to basketball or soccer players, tennis players are not safeguarded by established annual salaries. They are independent workers. They pay for their trips and pay salaries to the people on their team, while their own depend on the matches they win. It’s a meritocracy-based system that I agree with: the best players 100% deserve their winnings.

However, I find it insulting that the 100th best player in one of the most popular sports in the world, followed by around a billion fans, can hardly live on it. According to extop-10 Tim Mayotte, you would have to earn around $ 200,000 a year to get a base salary. According to Noah Rubin, 225 in the world, tennis players outside the top-50 or top-100 do not have many sponsors outside the court and those that exist are of a minor nature, you cannot live thanks to them; if you don’t work, you don’t earn anything.

What happens when players are forced not to work for an indefinite period of time? They don’t make money. Some of them are saying goodbye to their dreams, withdrawing. This has been the case for a long time. Although we have eliminated male supremacy economically, tennis still has one of the highest levels of inequality in any sport. Tennis needs tennis players to survive. You cannot live on your elites alone; the circuits would deteriorate.

The ITF reform last year, which luckily was canceled months after its launch, made life impossible for tennis players outside the top-100. Many of them decided to quit tennis because they had no other choice. Now we face a new challenge. Since the circuit is idle for reasons we already know, these players make no profit, and unlike most of the top-100s, they have no sponsor money with which to subsist.

It is time to think about these players and help them. In the most immediate future, and then in the long term. For this reason, I would love for ATP, WTA, ITF and Grand Slams to come together (albeit virtually) to find a sustainable solution. We all depend on these entities, which have the power to protect the professional tennis economy and exercise social responsibility.

I would love for these institutes to say it’s over. We cannot leave the lowest ranking players unprotected. It is not right. Tennis needs a change. Let’s take advantage of this free time to start the dialogue. “

