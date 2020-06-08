Patrick Mouratoglou He is not satisfied with being the coach of one of the best tennis players in history. Nor does it serve you with being the top president of one of the best academies in the world. French’s concerns go much further, or rather, in a much more intimate direction. Patrick is concerned about the present and the future of tennis, that’s why he created the tournament Ultimate Tennis Showdown, an exhibition that will bring together 10 players from the men’s circuit and, most importantly, where a new regulation that the prestigious coach has taken off his sleeve will be tested. He explains it in detail in an interview for The Independent.

“I’ve been worried for a long time and the truth is that things in tennis are not improving. We are literally living off the fans we made in the 70s and 80s. It can’t be that our average hobbyist is 60 years oldMaybe it would be fine for classical music, but not for a sport like tennis, a sport that is aging at high speed. Taking this into account, the future of tennis cannot be bright at all ”, underlines the Frenchman, who has been pending for a long time in the evolution of our sport.

Where does Patrick put the focus on more urgent improvement? “Today’s tennis is fake. We have real characters, but they don’t dare to be themselves. Obviously, the current code of conduct has a lot to do with this. In this way emotion is being killed by standardizing behaviors on the track. What I want is for people to be free, ”he answers confidently.

You already know, Mouratoglou is against dictating from above what can and cannot be done on the track. “Who are the governing bodies to say what is good and what is bad behavior? I think something like this should be unacceptable, even from an ethical point of view. I don’t think any person on this planet can point to another person and claim something like that. For example, as long as it is not dangerous for other people, the player should be allowed to break a racket. It is my racket, it is my problem ”.

Patrick relates these rigorous regulations to the lack of charisma and action on the court. “There are no stories, there are no dramas, that is the problem that tennis currently has. The story of two guys with a tennis ball? There you already know exactly what is going to happen. When you look at the best players on the circuit, you know that there will be no drama in any of their encounters. They will wipe the sweat between the points, they will ask for balls, they will choose one, they will throw it 200 times, then they will hit it and it is over. That is the whole story we will see ”, values ​​the French.

This is where the technician enters fully with his proposal: Ultimate Tennis Showdown. “How much has the world changed in the last 40 years? How much have we evolved through the digital world? People today consume sport in a totally different way. It is extremely difficult for the classical governing bodies of tennis to change these regulations, and perhaps it is better if they do not touch anything, but someone must do it. I come to propose something different, something that maybe people like. I’m not saying that it will be a perfect product, but it will be something different. We want to create a format that will serve in the future for tennis, we are open to everything ”, explains the coach of Serena Williams.

It will be precisely in the exhibition tournament that will take place in its Academy where we will see the implementation of this new model. A tournament that will be held from June 13 to July 12, a month of matches where we can see people compete like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini, David Goffin, Felix-Auger Aliassime, Dustin Brown, Alexei Popyrin, Benoit Paire, Lucas Pouille or Richard Gasquet.

In case something is missing, Mouratoglou also shoots the big locker room totems after unveiling the Forbes List of highest-paid athletes. “I do not want to accuse the best players, but the way the money is distributed does not seem right to me, it is not the correct model. You can’t have three players who get 90% of the money that all the tennis players on the planet make. It is complete madness. It is clear that they are the best in the world and that it is a reward for their work, but we must review again the distribution of money. No one has made a decision on this issue, so I will. “