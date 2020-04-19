Serena Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, gave yesterday one of the great news of the week. Tennis would return in May with a new circuit, where numerous tennis players will play one-on-one matches in full confinement, matches behind closed doors and with somewhat new rules. Mouratoglou spoke about all of this in an extensive interview on Tennis Majors.

New circuit by Patrick Mouratoglou: “We wanted to make the most of this period of confinement that almost everyone is going through. For five weekends, starting from May 16 to 17, ten tennis players will play against each other. In other words, we will play 50 games. After If all these games are played, we will sit down and see if people have enjoyed this novelty and we will adapt to the future. I do not want this to be a one-time event. UTS is a championship that will last the entire season for years to come. tennis players will earn points, money and obviously there will be a champion. “

Players confirmed so far: “For now we only have David Goffin and Alexei Popyrin confirmed. In the next few weeks I will announce the names of the rest of the tennis players. I am very confident because I have spoken with numerous players and many of them have given me the key to play. They will not be exhibition mode matches, because they are all competitors and they will want to be champions and earn as much money as possible. “

Where will the matches take place ?: “The place chosen to play all these matches is the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, which has incredible facilities. It is close to Nice, in the south of France and very close to Monte Carlo and Marseille. It is a region where there are many professional players. initially the end of the state of alarm in France will end on May 11, so French players have a lot of options to travel and to play in that tournament. My academy will host the first five weekends. If the situation improves, I will try other games to be played in the United States, Australia and Asia. “

Mouratoglou is again in favor of coaching: “We want to encourage interactions during games. I want people to interact with tennis players. I want there to be a coach on the court, a physical therapist and even the player’s parents and girlfriend if they want to. The players are people who feel a lot things when they are in the middle of a game and perhaps it will be very useful to hear the opinion of many people who want the best for him. “

Will it affect playing this tournament without an audience ?: “What we least want is for someone to get sick, be it tennis player, ball boy, chair judge or some camera that is recording the match for television. The idea is to train all together, undergo a 15-day quarantine and then start the match As confirmed, there will be no audience in the stands for security reasons. There will also be no coaches or families, but the idea is that the players interact with people from outside through headphones. The players instead of crossing each other at breaks of the games, they will sit on the opposite side. All ball boys will wear gloves and the ball will be different for the two players, and they will be marked, “concluded Mouratoglou, who confessed that he wants to meet with ATP, WTA and ITF to reach an agreement with his circuit.

.