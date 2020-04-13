Patchy Mix

Bantamweight Patrick Mix does not plan to leave Bellator MMA for some time. Mix who is one of the promises of the organization, I renew his contract with Bellator.

After signing with the organization last year, Mix made the announcement on his personal page of Facebook. Nolan King of MMA Junkie confirmed the signature with linked sources the afternoon of this Monday.

“At the beginning of the year I signed my second multiple fight contract with one of the best MMA promotions in the world”Mix wrote. “Although 2020 has been rough, the light at the end of the tunnel is that Bellator will be my home and family for many years. After this pandemic, I am excited to go back to work and pursue these dreams! ”

After his signature in Bellator in 2019, Mix he won his next three fights. In her debut in Bellator 222, Mix subdued Ricky Bandejas in 66 seconds.

In his second fight in Bellator, Mix beat Isaiah Chapman in the first round. Achieving another victory by the way of completion.

In December, the bantamweight saw action in Rizin FF. Where he subjected Yuki Motoya in Rizin 20. Where he increased his undefeated to 13 victories after finishing it in 97 seconds.