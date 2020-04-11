Eleven days ago we received the news of the contagion of Patrick McEnroe by coronavirus through a tweet that the former player himself published on his profile. The example that this pandemic affects the same way to a multiple Grand Slam champion as to that person who has never grabbed a racket in his life. At 53, John’s little brother is quarantined at his New York home with his family, albeit always keeping safe distances. And how is this done? When you have a basement at home, adventure is possible. This is what the American tells in an interview with Sky Sports.

Patrick begins the talk by narrating the events from their origin, when he saw that his body did not react in the same way as weeks ago. “I felt a little more fatigued than normal, very sore. I thought it was because I had started running a little more in the last few days, we had been closing our academies in New York, it was a very stressful time with my wife and three children, so it took a couple of days without feeling 100% I remember that Saturday, just after dinner, telling my wife that I was not feeling very well. I decided to take my temperature and, indeed, I got a little fever: 38 degrees”, Reviews the native of Manhasset.

“Fortunately, we have a basement in our house that is isolated and has its own bathroom, so from that moment I settled here, almost three weeks ago,” says the former world number 3 in doubles. Luckily, my symptoms have never been so severe. I had a fever for a couple of days, diarrhea for a couple of days, aches and pains. The first two nights I couldn’t sleep well, for myself and for everything that was happening in New York. It was practically impossible to get tested because of how all the hospitals and medical offices were, the health system was collapsed. “

The situation has become even more chaotic in the American capital, but McEnroe already has his route marked, all that remains is to expel the ‘bug’. “About a week later, I took an exam in New York State. I called the toll free number and they put me on the list. It took me about another week to receive the test results, a very practical and well organized exam, I took it near my home. About 24 hours later I already had the results: positive. It was a surprise for me, but I was cautiously optimistic, ”says one of the most common faces in the last Laver Cup.

Now I am following all the rules about social distancing, I am still here because now I need to take another exam to show that I no longer have it. I’m back on another list, so I hope everything goes well for my sake and that of my family“Says the father of the family, although these days he cannot have the contact he would like. “My wife has been amazing and my three children are doing well. They started online education three weeks ago, so they are busy. Now what is most practiced at home is watching series on Netflix. In my case, I try to walk a lot and spend a lot of time with my dog ​​”, he concludes.

