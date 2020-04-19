Kansas City Chiefs young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led his team to the title of the last Super Bowl and also won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the 2018 season, bested legendary Tom Brady as the NFL player who sold the most sports merchandise.

For the first time in three years, Brady is not at the top of the industry that generated sales of $ 1.9 billion, while Mahomes was the most sought-after.

The above is a sample of the extent to which future Hall of Famers, quarterbacks Drew Brees (New Orleans), Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh) and Brady (Tampa Bay) begin to enter the twilight of their brilliant careers, while the young values, led by Mahomes, are taking over the League.

Along with Mahomes and Brady, quarterback Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), running back Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas) and passer Baker Mayfield (Cleveland) completed the top five best-selling list in the NFL.

Brady could regain ground now that new clothing from his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has gone on sale.

