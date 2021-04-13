Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée Shares First at-Home Family Video With Baby

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany matthews are slowly getting more comfortable with offering glimpses of their home life as new parents.

On Sunday, April 11, Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet look at how the engaged couple is continuing to bond with newborn daughter Sterling, who was born in February. The proud mom shared a brief video of them all lounging together on the couch, marking the first time that they’ve posted family footage at home since the little one’s arrival.

The video shows Brittany appearing to wear sweats while little Sterling, sporting a colorful onesie, rests in her lap. Plus, their dog Steel can be seen attentively sitting on the couch beside them.

The 25-year-old fitness influencer then panned over to reveal fiancé Patrick, also 25, relaxing on the same couch, with their pooch Silver to his left. Long story short, it’s a popular couch, and Brittany remarked that all five of them were somehow able to fit on the same piece of furniture.