Patrick Konrad wins stage 16 of the Tour de France

The Austrian Cyclist Patrick Konrad won alone this Tuesday on the 16th stage of the Tour de France, with the finish line in Saint-Gaudens, on the eve of arrival aloft at the Portet, in the Pyrenees.

The group of the leader of the general, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, entered almost fourteen minutes.

Pogacar kept his yellow jersey without major complications, without being attacked by his main rivals in this mid-mountain stage.

In that general, Pogacar has 5 minutes and 18 seconds of margin over the second, the Colombian Rigoberto Urán.

Third is the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (at 5:32) and fourth the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (at 5:33).

Pogacar remains the favorite for the final victory on Sunday at the Champs Elysees, where he could revalidate the crown achieved in the 2020 edition.

Today’s stage profile (Tuesday) was not adapted to generate large differences in the general classification. On Wednesday, by contrast, everyone will try, “predicted the Slovenian in a press conference after the stage.

The next two stages are very important for the candidates to the podium.

The weather conditions are excellent for me, I feel good in this type of weather, “said Pogacar.” I hope the weather continues like this, my legs are doing well in the cold. But if it is good it will also be good for me, “he said.

Konrad, from the Bora team, he distanced his escape companions 36 kilometers from the finish, in the rain, and was accompanied on the podium of the day by Italian Sonny Colbrelli and Australian Michael Matthews, second and third.

That first chasing group came within 42 seconds of the day’s winner.

Five days after the victory of the German Nils Politt, Konrad gave Bora a second stage win, deprived since last week of his leader of the ranks, the Slovak Peter Sagan.

– Sixteen years later –

It is the first stage win in the gala round for an Austrian rider since 2005.

Before Konrad, the other two Austrians to win stages on the Tour were Max Bulla (1931) and Georg Totschnig (2005).

The stage (169 km) was launched at full speed by the Danish Kasper Asgreen, which was alone in the lead for the first hour.

After 79 kilometers, a trio (Bakelants, Doubey, Juul-Jensen) took the lead and ended up being hit by a group of a dozen runners, including Konrad.

The Austrian gained ground on the Col de la Core, the only first category climb of the day, and stood out on the next climb, Col del Portet-d’Aspet, 36 km from the finish line.

I didn’t believe it until there were 500 meters to go to the line, “said the winner of the day.

I can’t describe what comes to my mind. I have shown on several occasions that I could compete against the best. Winning a stage in the Tour de France makes me immensely proud. It is my first victory in the WorldTour (the main category of cycling), and it is above in the Tour de France! “, He celebrated.

Konrad, 29, thus achieved his first victory outside his country. He was twice Austrian champion (2019 and 2021) and earned places of honor at the Giro d’Italia, where he twice finished in the top ten (7th in 2018, 8th in 2020).

On Wednesday, the 17th stage will start from Muret and end at Col de Portet, at 2,215 meters above sea level, above Saint-Lary-Soulan.

The long Pyrenean crossing also has two first-class ports (Peyresourde, Val Louron-Azet), before the difficult final ascent (16 km at 8.7% elevation gain).

