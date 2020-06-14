Former All-Star center Patrick Ewing, current coach of Georgetown University, his alma mater, tested positive for coronavirus, as announced by the academic center this Friday night. The information also highlights that the NBA Hall of Fame member is under care and isolated in a local hospital.

Through a statement, Ewing reported that « I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. «

He added, « I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank health workers and everyone on the front lines of action. I’ll be fine, and we’ll all get through this. «

The university reported that Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to test positive for the virus.

After his famous career as an NBA player, in his longest time with the New York Knicks, Ewing took over as Georgetown’s head coach in 2017 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach with four NBA franchises.

Ewing led the Hoyas to their only national championship in 1984 and won the Naismith College Player of the Year award in 1985. Earned All-American first team honors in three consecutive years from 1983 to 1985.

Ewing was an 11-time NBA All-Star with the Knicks, when achieving averages of 22.8 points; 10.4 rebounds and 2, blocks during his 15-year career with that team, with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Orlando Magic.

Ewing entered the Hall of Fame of the Naismith Memorial Basketball in 2008.