Patrick Ewing killed the NBA

The Knicks They are back in the playoffs. With a friendly first round before Atlanta Hawks, the boys of Thibodeau can match the franchise’s best this century, with the conference semifinals they achieved in 2013. Looking beyond that record seems impossible for Knicks who dream of emulating the triumphs of the turn of the century, when Patrick Ewing, as it says Kevvo on Act, destroyed the NBA.

Killing the league flow Patrick Ewing

Kevvo

The singer refers in this line to the Knicks center to explain that he had no rival, that he was the one who did not give rivals options. The paint giant is a true legend of the competition and led the Knicks to two NBA Finals, those of 1994 and 1999, that the Rockets from Olajuwon and the first Spurs winners of Popovich they took him away.

Their individual figures are outrageous. Reviewing them above, we find thirteen seasons averaging more than 20 points per game (28.6 in 1990) and more than 10 rebounds in nine of them. Eleven times All-star (one of them in his rookie season), rookie of the year, all-time leading scorer in the franchise, member of the Dream team with USA…

An admirable domain to which Kevvo wants to pay homage as a couple of verses before receives Tracy mcgrady. The Puerto Rican refers to the number 1 that Mcgrady carried on his back in his best years in the NBA. Also, he is followed in the song by “las Black Mamba are from KB “, in relation to the shoes of Kobe Bryant, and the statistics of the baseball player Barry Bonds.

The dressing room playlist

