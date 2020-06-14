The New York Knicks’ expivot and current Georgetown Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing has been discharged. this Monday from the local hospital where he was after passing COVID-19.

05/26/2020 at 11:03

CEST

.

Ewing recovers at home after a weekend stay at the hospital, according to information offered this afternoon by Georgetown University.

Her son Patrick Ewing Jr. he tweeted that they are monitoring his father’s coronavirus symptoms and that « now he is at home and is improving« Last Friday it was announced that Ewing had tested positive for the coronavirus and was being treated in a crazy hospitall.

« I want to thank all the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stayas well as everyone who has contacted us with their thoughts and prayers and since their diagnosis, « Ewing Jr. tweeted after his father left the medical center.

After his famous career as a player in the NBA, Ewing took over as coach at Georgetown boss in 2017 after spending 15 years as an assistant coach with four NBA franchises.