Patrick Beverley was expelled for elbowing Chris Paul

The Los Angeles escort Clippers, Patrick Beverley, showed his badass style Thursday against the Phoenix Suns star, Chris paul.

The arbitrators of the NBA However, they didn’t let things slide when they kicked Beverley out of the game. Obviously, Paul tried to sell the call. But Beverley had some ill intention with the elbow. CP3 seems to be aware of Beverley’s tendencies. It won’t necessarily kill you on offense, but in terms of defense, lip service, and bruising from opponents, Beverley has the upper hand.

Here the video:

Patrick Beverley ejected for this hit to Chris Paul. Was this worth a flagrant 2 foul? Pic.twitter.com/nT4nV084HE – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2021

Most of the time, the antics of Patrick Beverley do they work. If it gets into your head, then you better say goodbye to that coveted game A. But for high IQ guys like Chris paul, they know how to counter Beverley tendencies.

One is falling as it did in the play. Another way is to silence him by continually dominating him, which is not always as easy as it sounds.