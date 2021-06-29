Patrick Beverley teases Chris Paul while he’s on the floor

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Patrick Beverley I know mocked in full game of the Phoenix Suns players from Chris paul on the NBA.

Chris paul received a slightly exaggerated foul and crawled on the ground and Patrick Beverley came out to make fun of him in a very ridiculous way in front of the public in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley is one of the most controversial players in the NBA In almost every game he shows the great heart he has when he enters the field and the great intensity of the game that he has in the NBA.

Here the video:

Pat Bev mocking Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/BPL5tjDeyF – Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 29, 2021

But many people misunderstand it since Patrick Beverley he scoffed at a hit he received Chris paul on his right shoulder that was previously injured even surprised some games of the season the NBA.

The series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns remains wide open with the Suns leading 3-1 with just one game to go to the final series of NBA.