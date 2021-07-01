Patrick Beverley loses his head and gives Chris Paul a tremendous push

The Los Angeles base Clippers, Patrick Beverley lost control to Suns, and pushed the veteran of the NBA, Chris Paul as he walked to the bench.

The series between the Suns and the Clippers has been hot since its inception, when old rivals like Paul George and Devin Booker faced each other we knew that the mood was going to be very interesting, and more in a series of playoffs of the NBA.

This time it was Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley The protagonists of the moment, after having a heated moment in Game 5 when Chris Paul fell to the ground after a push from Patrick Beverley and he began to scoff, things got ugly again.

When Chris paul went to the bench, Beverley pushed him from behind, apparently Chris Paul said something to Beverley while walking towards the bench of his team, he was quickly stopped by the referees of the NBA.

Here the video: