Patrick Beverley badly fouls Devin Booker

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Patrick Beverley he gave a hard miss Devin Booker in an intense offense in game number 1 of the series of the Playoffs on the NBA.

Devin Booker was on an offensive when defended by Patrick Beverley and this went over in intensity and they collided head-on and both were injured in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley collided with his head on the nose of Devin Booker and I end up cutting it that put it to bleed in the NBA.

Here the video:

As everybody know Patrick Beverley He is a player who I know laughs, mainly because of the way he defends, since it annoys players who are standing out in NBA games.

This time he had a small accident that affected him so much but more to Devin Booker in full match number 1 of the conference finals of the NBA.