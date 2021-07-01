Patrick Beveley danced to Chris Paul and said a few words to him

The Los Angeles Clippers player, Patrick Beveley mocked completely the Phoenix Suns player Chris paul with lethal crossover on the NBA.

Patrick Beveley he went one on one in a very fast play on the court before Chris paul that he could not defend 100% to Beveley and was the victim of the epic crossover and the basket he got Beveley on the NBA.

Beveley after doing the crossover getting the basket told him a few words that so far it is unknown what they were specifically, but he was very excited after having done this crossover one of the players who defend the most in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley crosses Chris Paul and scores 😳

Chris paul Y Patrick Beveley since game number five they have been bringing a rivalry a little more than normal, since Beveley and gave a hard fault to Paul and then mocked him in the middle of the game NBA.