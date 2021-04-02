Patricio Pitbull vs Emmanuel Sanchez start time, card & more

Bellator 255: Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez live stream, start time, fight card

Bellator MMA is finally back and kicking off its 2021 campaign on April 2 with the resumption of the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix, as Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defends the Bellator featherweight championship against Emmanuel Sanchez in the main event of Bellator 255.

The winner of this semi-final matchup will defend the championship against the undefeated AJ McKee in the tournament finals sometime later this year. McKee submitted Darion Caldwell at Bellator 253 in November in the other tournament semifinal.

Bellator 255 will also mark the promotion’s first event on Showtime.

This will be the second meeting between Freire and Sanchez with the featherweight title on the line. Freire defeated Sanchez via unanimous decision to retain the title at Bellator 209 in November 2018.

Since the win over Sanchez, Freire added the Bellator lightweight championship to his collection, becoming the second Bellator champ-champ. Freire’s tournament thus far has seen him defeat Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision at Bellator 228 and knock out Pedro Carvalho at Bellator 252.

Immediately following the loss to Freire, Sanchez scored an unanimous decision over Georgi Karakhanyan at Bellator 218. Sanchez’s tournament route thus far has seen him submit Tywan Claxton at Bellator 226 and take a unanimous decision over Georgi Karakhanyan at Bellator 252.

Here’s all you need to watch Bellator 255.

Date: Friday, April 2, 2021

Start Time: Online Prelims at 6 pm ET, Main Card at 9 pm ET

Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

TV Info: Showtime

Prelim Live Stream: Bellator YouTube | Showtime YouTube | Pluto TV

Main Card Live Stream: Showtime

Official Bellator 255: Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez fight card

Main card (9 p.m. ET, Showtime)

Patrick Pitbull vs. Emmanuel sanchez

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Mike hamel

Neiman Gracie vs. Jason jackson

Alejandra Lara vs. Kana watanabe

Matt Mitrione vs. Tyrell fortune

Preliminary card (6 pm ET, YouTube & Pluto TV)

Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado

Fabio Aguiar vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

Jordan Newman vs. Branko Busick

Roman Faraldo vs. Trevor gudde

Magomed Magomedov vs. Cee Jay Hamilton

Mandel Nallo vs. Ricardo Seixas

Roger Huerta vs. Chris gonzalez

Bellator 255 takes place on Friday, April 2, 2021, live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Follow along with FanSided for all your live news and highlights.