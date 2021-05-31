Patricio Estrella spin-off already has first trailer

Are you ready guys? The best days of the animated series SpongeBob may be in the past, but it’s a new era for your best friend. The Patrick Star Show is the second spin-off of the classic cartoon. It is an animated program that will tell the adventures of Patrick star and we already have the first trailer of the show. Apparently, Nickelodeon has no plans to leave the franchise in the past and the saga will continue this year.

The Patrick Star Show has released its first preview. The show,. which was announced last year, will narrate Patrick’s adventures before the events that kick off the original SpongeBob show, when he was still living with his family. We’ll see him try to put on a variety show from his room. Everything seems to indicate that the absurd humor of the original will continue to permeate this prequel.

In the trailer we have a brief look at Patricio’s family, his little sister Squidina, who appears to be a squid; his mom Bunny, his dad Cecil, and his grandfather, whom the character description calls the most intelligent of the family. Likewise, we can see that there will be appearances by classics and future friends of the protagonist. At one point, for example, Bob himself appears with Patrick.

As you know, SpongeBob is one of the most successful cartoons of the millennium. Originally from Nickelodeon and created by Stephen Hillenburg, the show was the channel’s highest-rated animated series for 18 years. It was distributed in more than 170 countries and has given way to a series of movies, video games and now also television shows. It is easy to understand why Viacom, the conglomerate that owns that channel and Paramount Plus, want to continue to exploit their universe.

The Patrick Star Show It will be the second spin-off of the saga. The first is Coral Camp, another prequel in which we follow the characters of the original when they were children and spent the summer in a camp. That show is distinguished by having a 3D animation and debuted just last March. For both projects, Bill Fagerbakke, Patrick’s original voice actor, returned.

Plans to continue the legacy of SpongeBob SquarePants, one of the most memorable comedies that has resurfaced thanks to endless memes, do not stop with the Patrick show. Recently, it was also revealed that Arenita, the Texan squirrel who accompanies the protagonist on many of his adventures, will also receive her own series. So don’t be surprised if we hear of more shows with some other characters soon.

The Patrick Star Show It will be an exclusive Paramount Plus title and will arrive on that platform in July. There is still no confirmation on whether it will also be for Latin America, where that streaming service already operates. The title consists of 13 episodes and is made by the same producers who worked on SpongeBob SquarePants. It remains to be seen if the protagonist’s stupid best friend manages to captivate with his solo adventures.

