Patricio Castillo, first Televisa actor, dies – Tomatazos

This April 15, the unfortunate death of Patrick Castillo At 81 years of age, famous and respected first actor who for many years dedicated himself to spreading his talent through Televisa soap operas and other major productions. Through the Twitter account of the National Association of Actors, the death of Castle, who for several days had been battling a lung condition that had previously diminished his quality of life. Relatives of the actor pointed out that the cause of death was not Covid-19, as several believed, but a disease that already dragged from the past, lung cancer.

Through your Facebook profile, Castle He spoke about his health status on April 11, encouraging his followers with news about his good health: “Thank you for your concern, I am hospitalized but thank God, it is not Covid, I am stable, happy and grateful with life. And also impressed with the amount of things that can be invented. I repeat, I am stable and very happy. Thank you all. ” Unfortunately, his body did not withstand the impact of the disease and he died this Thursday after several days in the hospital.

Patricio Castillo He was born in Santiago de Chile but moved to Mexico, a country where he developed successfully in the artistic sector. Among the telenovelas in which he participated stand out Viviana, Glory and hell, Oyuki’s sin, Pink Shoelaces, The golden cage, Three women, Seraph, Sortilege, The cat, My husband has a family, Tijuana, and the most recent, The Mexican and the güero, together with Itatí Cantoral and Juan Soler, and whose last broadcast took place at the beginning of February of this year. He was nominated for the TVyNovelas awards on multiple occasions.

Castle He also devoted himself to the theater and worked on television series such as Simulators, Neighbours Y As the saying goes. He managed to develop in the seventh art through the films National Mechanics, Proceedings of Marusia, Kill the lion, Wind Music, the multi-award winning Amores Perros – 92%, Original sin, So is luck, Beyond the wall, Memory thief, Beginner’s Guide to Being President, El Diablo knows more by Old Man – 44% and many, many more. He also worked in radio and voice over, proving to have a curriculum like few others in multiple areas of entertainment in Mexico.

The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the passing of our C. Patricio Castillo, member of our union. Our condolences to your family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lIAIfgH0if – National Association of Actors (@andactores) April 15, 2021

Through social networks, multiple characters from Mexican entertainment, film and television have expressed their condolences, making it clear that Patricio Castillo was a truly beloved figure among Mexican artistic circles; Unfortunately, he leaves us in the year of the pandemic and remains a truly irreparable loss, but at least we know that his legacy will remain alive for a long time.

A kind and generous man has died. A great actor. An endearing companion on and off the set. The beloved Patricio Castillo. We walked together for years. He loved my sister Rosalba very much and we loved him very much. Rest in peace Duck. You earned it hard! pic.twitter.com/HuCCbZA19G – epigmenio ibarra (@epigmenioibarra) April 15, 2021

QDEP Patricio Castillo great friend! Sadness in the soul! 🙏🙏🙏 – victoria ruffo (@ victoriaruffo31) April 15, 2021

PatricioCastillo passed away; A great regret.

Rest my dear Duck, we will miss you 🌷 – Edgar Vivar (@varedg) April 15, 2021

Patricio Castillo passed away. A great actor. A great gentleman and best friend. A hug to your wife, my condolences to your family and friends. Rest in Peace dear Duck. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0dicnrJvFZ – Maxine Woodside (@maxwoodside) April 15, 2021

Rest in peace. Patricio Castillo. What sad news. Hug your family. 🙏🏻 – Erika Buenfil. (@ebuenfil) April 15, 2021

Regrettable loss RIP #PatricioCastillo My condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/axHX4SQX71 – Pati Chapoy (@ChapoyPati) April 15, 2021

With this Mr. Pato, #PatricioCastillo, I had pleasant and fun conversations, I sang with him at parties, I laughed with his ease in telling jokes; we share a taste for red wines. So many things.

Bye Duck. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/6CZNEkjc68 – Leticia Huijara. (@LeticiaHuijara) April 15, 2021

Always so kind, a gentleman and a great example. I’m very sorry for your departure 🤍💔 always in our hearts. Thank you for all the entertainment you gave us and for being so generous! ✨✨✨✨ Patricio Castillo 🤍 pic.twitter.com/slp3GnoSIf – Angelique Boyer (@ Anboy88) April 15, 2021

