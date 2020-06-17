The deputy for Malaga of Vox in Congress, Patricia Rueda Perelló, asked last Wednesday, June 10, in the lower house about the “measures to promote and reactivate tourism” proposed by the Government. In her speech, the deputy assured that «Portugal, Greece, Croatia are promoted as a tourist destination free of COVID-19» while here «Germany vetoes us by recommending not to travel to Spain».

That statement it is false. Germany has not recommended its citizens to avoid spending the summer in Spain. The current warning from the German Government not to travel to Spain is due to the fact that most of the territory still remains in a state of alarm and the Government has not opened the borders, explains the German embassy in Madrid to Newtral.es. As soon as this situation is reversed, the Germans they will have freedom to land in our country, like the rest of Europeans.

The German Cabinet of Ministers approved on June 3 that Germany would lift starting Monday, June 15, restrictions on travel to the member states of the European Union, the Schengen Associated States and the United Kingdom. From that moment, they apply specific travel recommendations to each country, they explain from the German delegation in Madrid.

Germany has made exceptions with countries that on that date still maintained entry bans or confinements, such as Spain, until the measures are relaxed. “When the entry ban is lifted and the quarantine rule is suspended, the same regulations applicable to the other EU Member States will apply ”, confirms the German embassy. “This decision has been previously coordinated between Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya and our Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas,” they add.

This was announced by González Laya on June 3:

Furthermore, we have consulted the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs if there is a specific recommendation not to travel to Spain by Minister Heiko Mass. A spokesman for the German Federal Foreign Office replies that “the travel warning for all minus EU / Schengen countries remains in effect until August 31 ». It does not exclude Spain among the EU countries, therefore, there is no such warning. “Until then, we will monitor the criteria and continue our talks with the respective countries,” he explains.

However, there is an express recommendation not to travel to some countries by the German Government. We find it in the information that the Foreign Ministry publishes on its website. In it he says, on June 15: “It is not recommended to travel to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Malta” [«Von Reisen nach Großbritannien, Irland und Malta wird abgeraten»].

We have reviewed the information that the German government has prepared about each country with information of interest for traveling and the security measures they require. In the United Kingdom, Ireland and Malta the reason for not advising to travel is due to the requirement of having to do a 14-day quarantine. On the other hand, the information on Spain does not reflect such a warning.

The borders will open on June 21

The Minister of Foreign Affairs assured last week that the majority of the countries of the European Union would lift borders “gradually” from Monday, and others, such as Spain, will delay it until “the end of June” for epidemiological reasons.

That date took place precisely last Sunday, when the Prime Minister announced at a press conference that the opening of borders to the Schengen area would take effect from June 21 and July 1 for Portugal.

Sánchez assured that, “in accordance with the criteria of the EU, the requests of tourism, the autonomous communities and the good evolution of the pandemic”, Spain will lift border controls next Monday “with the member states”. Since then, Quarantine obligation will “disappear” for tourists entering the country. Among them, the German citizens.

Yes they can go to the Balearic Islands

In addition, 47 German tourist planes can travel from this Monday to the Balearic Islands without having to quarantine, according to the ministerial order that regulates a pilot program of tourist corridors of the Balearic Islands published on June 12 in the BOE.

Once they have landed, tourists must stay on the islands for a minimum of five nights. In addition, Foreign Health performs sanitary controls and may send this information to the Balearic Government. A monitoring commission will also be established to analyze the operation of the program.

The party’s response

Newtral.es also consulted the Vox press team for the reason why the Vox deputy, Patricia Rueda Perelló, supported that statement in the Congress of Deputies. So far we have not received a response.

After consulting the German embassy in Madrid and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of what the German government’s warning regarding traveling to Spain consisted of, we determined that the statement that “Germany vetoes us, recommending not to travel to Spain” it is false. The warning is due to the fact that Spain has still opened the borders and has not completed the period of the state of alarm in its entirety. In fact, this has not prevented the organization of the transfer to the Balearic Islands, so it is not a veto.

As soon as these two aspects are modified, the German Government will apply the same criteria on freedom of movement that it has determined for the rest of the countries of the European Union.

