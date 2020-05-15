“Elvis Presley may have been the king of rock & roll, but I’m the queen!” Richard Wayne Penniman (1932-2020), better known as Little Richard, once said with his acid humor and little modesty. , as quoted by the chronicler Mark Deming (allmusic.com). And it is that this African-American man with an extravagant hairstyle and outlined eyes, with his leg climbed on a white piano, knew well who he was and what he had contributed. Died of cancer on May 9 at age 87, although he had been retired since 2015 (previously he still had public appearances), the world is left without one of the most important pillars of a genre that, along with others of its generation, It was starting to be called Rock & Roll (a term coined by broadcaster Alan Freed in 1952). If Bo Didley and Fats Domino provided compositional clarity, Bill Halley transitioned from boogie to ballroom rock, Chuck Berry the way an electric guitar requinto was supposed to sound, Jerry Lee Lewis the way to be an outlaw at the piano, Little Richard it dictated the touch of release that rock needed to finish defining itself as a cultural irruption. His appearance was like lightning: relatively fleeting in terms of primeval hits (1955 to 1957), but withering and definitive. Nicknamed the “rock architect,” he was groundbreaking by merging the melodic tradition of gospel and the southern rhythm & blues style with the rickety sound of the cantina piano, all brought to an expressive extreme never seen before in the same mix. ; passionate, intense and chubby, he challenged formality and good customs, first with something as simple as playing standing up and then with makeup that proudly and shamelessly showed his homosexuality, in a time still full of racial and sexual taboos . Added to that are his wild, raw, hedonistic, erotically suggestive songs, framed by high-pitched saxophones and fast-paced drums flying over his key sound: a rhythmic piano played in staccato, coupled with an exalted, shouted voice (few had sung like this before), framed by his unique “wooo”, which would be imitated by the Beatles (in particular, by Paul McCartney, who after Richard’s death, reported on networks that everything that came to be owed to him), causing millions of teenage screams. Mick Jagger and Keith Richards also recognized the importance of his legacy: the former recounted how much he learned from Richard as a performer. Crucial was that both the Liverpool and Rolling Stones came to tour with their idol: their figure directly sponsored two of the most influential rock and roll bands. What to say about his influence on characters like David Bowie or Prince, among hundreds more. .