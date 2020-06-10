In the restaurant of Martin Berasategui the dishes with eggs have always been from the farmhouse, an origin that was outlined in the menu as a principle of freshness and guarantee of origin. Not a long time ago, Martin replaced local eggs with those from Gallic Celtic, trademark of a small farm in Vila de Cruces (Pontevedra) in the rural Galician environment. Its architect, David sueiro, he met Martin in MadridFusión 2015 and from that moment his professional career took a complete turn. “It changed my life in a disinterested way. I owe him the development of my farm ”.

How has it helped you? It opened my eyes to a question I had not noticed. “You have a Ferrari in your hands, but you must learn to drive it,” he told me. “It will be super difficult for you to sell whole roosters to any restaurant. Diners often order the same cuts at a table. Guarantee me the sanitary registry and send me 50 broken cocks: 100 little ham; 100 breasts; 100 against thighs and 100 wings. I will keep one part and tell you which hoteliers will buy the rest. ” Since that meeting we will have crossed at least 1,000 calls, your help has been decisive. For my part, it killed, cut and frozen, adjusting the saw teeth of the demand to the breeding and slaughter of our birds. ”

Celtic Gaul

Now, years later, in complicity with her partner Patricia Lorenzo, manages an ecological farm where roosters and piglets are raised in freedom, apart from laying hens, whose portentous eggs are among the most expensive in Spain.

Are they the best?

Even for laying hens we select slow growing strains. We do not force the sets in order to prolong them in time. From 18 months we start to get the best, we have layers of up to 4 years active. We get large yolks, with little water, thanks to their diet that we reinforce with the pulp of olives that provide them with noble fats, omega 3 and 6, and influence the unctuousness of the yolks. ”

Eggs with calculated environmental footprint

Magnificent example of Galo Celta. J. C. CAPEL

“Throughout our production cycle we declare ourselves committed to sustainability and respect for the environment. We work hard to remove the plastic from our daily chores. ”

Of the taste of roosters and pulardas Celtic Gaul I can speak knowingly. During confinement I have roasted and cooked them at home. The roosters, with dark, worked meats, with a firm texture and intense flavor, meager in fat, although abundant in collagen, I find them monumental, similar to pitu de caleya Asturians and the almost extinct itching of Cantabria. Its pillar, more tender and with high fat infiltration, are not foreign to rustic notes.

In freedom, in the heart of the Galician forest

How did you start

“My grandparents and my parents lived in a small village with cows, calves, a pig, chickens and roosters. We worked an orchard and farm farms for the consumption of the family. 6 years ago I collaborated with the City Council of Vila de Cruces at the party of Galo de Corral, celebration integrated in the European Network of Gastronomic Heritage. At that time, however, we barely raised 30 roosters, not enough. In our area, industrial poultry farming had strangled artisan practices. And I decided to raise the roosters again emulating my grandparents, in freedom and with cycles of 9 months. Nowhere in the world are they raised like us. “

Chickens, poulardas, roosters?

“We start with the hen of MosBut we had to dismiss it, no production center supplied us with chicks with sanitary requirements. Then we tried other slow growing breeds. When the fifth month was over Celtic Gallic accelerates your sexual maturity, generates an arousal associated with testosterone that forces you to exercise more. Hence its dark and muscular meats. We slaughter the puladas, not layers, with 5 months. Its meat, tender and infiltrated is a delight. ”

What makes you different?

“We breed our birds in forests with temperate climates and acid soils. Always groups of no more than 200 grazing birds. 30% of their food comes from the land that provides them with essential nutrients that we complement with cereals, corn, wheat, peas, collards, crackers and bagasse from olives and beer. ”

Galo Celta laying hens eggs

Can such an artisan exploitation be profitable?

“A farm, no matter how small, is a company, if we don’t sell we can’t get ahead. We are pushing online sales and in the future we will open small franchises in Porto, Lisbon, Paris, London, even in Taipei. At the end of June our first store in the Supply Square de Santiago with certified organic production products. The sale of roosters in the channel is complicated, hence the hamburgers, fuet and chorizo ​​de gallo, sausages low in cholesterol and rich in protein, more commercial.

What cooks buy from you?

Martin Berasategui, Nacho Manzano, Iván Domínguez, Lucía Freitas And some others. We sell in The El Corte Inglés Gourmet Club and to the dining rooms of Inditex at Arteixo. We have timidly started exporting to the United Kingdom, the United States, and some European countries, but the future could be in the Asian market. We have the support of the Galician chef Daniel Negreira of great prestige, which operates from Taipei and he manages several restaurants. He quotes us in his latest book. And in Japan the chef Hirohisa Koyama (Aoyagi restaurant, in Tokyo) who came to visit us and fell in love with our products. Orientals are fascinated by artisans who respect their past and ancient traditions.

Gallo Celtic stew with saffron rice. J.C. CAPEL

Roasted Celtic Gaul. J.C. CAPEL

Chorizo ​​and fuet made with celtic Gaul meats. J. C. CAPEL

Chef Daniel Negreira’s book where the work of GALO CELTA is cited

Poularda. J. C. CAPEL