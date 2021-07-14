Patricia Lobeira is widely recognized

MEXICO CITY

In the framework of the plenary and training meeting for elected mayors of the National Action Party (PAN), the national leader of this political entity, Marko Cortés Mendoza congratulated the winning candidates in the last elections of June 6, making special Emphasis on Patricia Lobeira Rodríguez, who despite the obstacles she faced when she was appointed as a candidate for municipal president of the Port of Veracruz only 15 days before the election, managed to rise with victory at the polls.

The PAN leader recognized the triumph of Patricia Lobeira, while wishing her the greatest success at the head of the city hall of the Port of Veracruz. In addition, he highlighted the expertise of the government of Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, Paty’s husband, at the head of the Boca del Río municipality, considering him the architect of the goal achieved in the capital of Veracruz.

Marko Cortes added that the election in the Port, which was decided in favor of the PAN-PRI-PRD alliance by a difference of just under three thousand votes, had great value and represented a great achievement despite having in against the entire state machinery, which in the first instance managed to snatch the candidacy of Yunes Márquez.

Likewise, like the rest of the elected officials, Patricia Lobeira listened attentively to the message of the PAN leader, who pointed out that National Action aims to establish itself as a political alternative, through effective and representative governments of an opposition voice.

Also, he told them that as leaders they must maintain their closeness with the people and their performance must be sustained with dialogue, understanding and teamwork, because to give results they must always be at the orders of society.

Patricia Lobeira, immediate relief

After Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez lost the candidacy for municipal president of the Port of Veracruz, his wife Patricia Lobeira Rodríguez came in as relief, taking as a letter of introduction his work at the head of the Municipal DIF of Boca del Río in a couple of administrations, as well as an active militancy to the Veracruz PAN.

After her appointment, the then candidate expressed that she was honored to head a project with qualities of “bright future” for Veracruz, even if it was only for a few days, since she was convinced that her husband would be returned the candidacy.

However, the castling of candidates persisted, and Paty competed in the June elections, where she was the winner, relegating MORENA – PT – PVEM candidate Ricardo Exsome to second place.

Already as an elected candidate, the PAN aims to assume her position as mayor; meanwhile, it begins to carry out actions in favor of the population of the port of Veracruz, such as the recent effort made by the Jean Piaget University to allocate 300 scholarships to young students who did not manage to enter some of the public order educational institutions of the entity.

