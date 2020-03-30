The former Minister of Security and current owner of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, expressed this Sunday the support of its space to the decision of the Government of extend social isolation, preventive and mandatory until the end of Easter, and said that it will work to “achieve the best result as a country.”

Through her official Twitter account, the former national official assured that the party she leads supports the announcement she made. Alberto Fernández at a press conference, after the Ministry of Health reported on 75 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Argentina, bringing the total number of infected so far to 820.

“President, we will support the quarantine and we will work, as a responsible opposition, together with the Government and all Argentines to achieve the best result as a country”Bullrich maintained in this regard.

In this sense, the macrista referent assured that the space will be collaborating “strong to reach out to all the sectors that suffer this part of the country” and stressed the need to “help the neediest, workers, businesses, companies , the monotributistas and the families ”.

Earlier, in an interview with Miter radio, the former official had said that PRO defends “teamwork”, and that it exercises a “constructive opposition” and a “loyal” that seeks to help the Government.

For this reason, Bullrich sent “a message to the population accompaniment to the measures ” of the Executive Branch, although he also maintained that when Cambiemos was in charge of the Casa Rosada, he had “less possibilities” of dialogue with Peronism

“We are good opponents, loyal in the sense that we do not impede common work”, stressed the former Minister of Security, adding that the party considers it necessary “to be able to get out quickly” from this emergency and isolation situation.

Finally, he commented that during the video conference that he had with the former president Mauricio Macri and the main leaders of the PRO agreed to “continue accompanying the measures of the national government to limit” the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

In the virtual meeting were the former Buenos Aires governor Maria Eugenia Vidal; the Buenosairean Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; the former vice president candidate for Together for Change, Michelangelo Pichetto; the head of the PRO bloc in Deputies, Cristian Ritondo, and the national senators Humberto Schiavoni Y Esteban Bullrich.

“Since we are going to a resource as strong as the total paralysis of the country, it is important to strictly comply with this stage in order to shorten it and not follow it forever,” Bullrich closed.

This Sunday, President Alberto Fernández led a press conference in which he announced “the decision to extend the quarantine until Easter ends” with the aim of avoiding further contagion.

“The reality is that the initial results are good, they encourage us to continue on this path. When we ordered the beginning of the mandatory quarantine 10 days ago, we wondered if the Argentines were going to be able to stay in our homes. I am happy with how we behave as a society, “said the head of state.

The measure was reported after the Ministry of Health confirmed 820 new cases of those infected in the country and a new death from the disease, which was later added by the death of another patient who was hospitalized in a clinic in Tucumán.