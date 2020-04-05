Patricia Bosworth loses her claim at 86 due to pneumonia | Instagram

American journalist and former actress Patricia Bosworth he lost his life last Thursday because of coronavirus just 86 years old while in New York City.

Patricia is a renowned writer who was writing biographies of various celebrities, including Audrey Hepburn.

It was the stepdaughter of the actress who told the New York Times that the pneumonia caused by the virus was the cause of his death.

One of the roles she played was a nun versus Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The story of the nun”.

It is worth mentioning that he wrote biographies for Brando and Clift, as well as about the actress Jane Fonda and the famous photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a bus advertisement in Greyhound.

The Biography who wrote about Arbus was the basis for the movie which was made in 2006 “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus”, starring Nicole Kidman.

Patricia study performance in the Actors Studio along with Marilyn Monroe, Paúl Newman, Steve McQueen and Fonda under the tutelage of Lee Strasberg.

I work in Broadway appearing in numerous productions including Inherit the Wind and Small War on Murray Hill; and in T.V. series like Naked City and The Patty Duke Show and in some films.

Bosworth turned away from acting to focus on his career in journalism ending up as a successful editor and writer.

Wrote for The New York Times and the New York magazine, and was also the editor of several publications, including Screen Stars, McCall’s and contributed to Vanity Fair.

In the same way also wrote memoirs about his own life in 1998 in “Anything Your Little Heart Desires: An American Family Story” and in 2017 in “The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan”.

