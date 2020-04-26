Patricia Abravanel published three training videos alongside her sister, Rebeca, and her husband, Fábio Faria. In the caption, she said she will miss working out with her family. ‘Loving family training. I will miss it when we get back to the routine ‘, wrote the presenter. But it was Jane, 2, who stole the show by imitating her aunt and mother during training

Patricia Abravanel took advantage of the quarantine to train with her family. This Saturday (25th), she shared videos working out with her sister Rebeca and her husband and said she will miss the period. “I love training with my family. I will miss it when we get back to the routine,” wrote the captioner, who posed with Fábio Faria and her three children in a photo recently.

Patricia Abravanel’s daughter draws attention in training with her mother

Patricia and Rebeca’s training was recorded by their mother, Iris, but the hosts were not the highlights of the videos. Who stole the show was Jane, 2, trying to imitate her mother and aunt in an exercise that consisted of pushing a wall. “What a beautiful thing for Jane. Wonderful family moments,” wrote a follower. “What a love this baby,” said another. An internet user pointed out the girl’s evolution, which drew attention in photos alongside her grandfather, Silvio Santos. “Jane for her age has incredible motor coordination,” he commented.

Senor turns 1 and wins tribute from his father: ‘Time flies’

On the last 14th, the youngest of Patricia Abravanel and Fábio Faria completed his first year of life. The deputy recalled some moments of his son in a post on Instagram. “Congratulations, Senorzinho. 1 year old today. How time flies! It seems that he was born yesterday and is already crawling around the house and almost walking. I am very grateful to God for the family that He gave me”, wrote the politician. In the post, he even praised the woman. “And how Pedro takes care of his brothers so well. The mother of four-star cat, Patrícia Abravanel, who takes care of the four of us. Health, health and more health for our little Senor. Congratulations, son”, he added about Patricia , mother of three children.

Patricia Abravanel celebrates 1 year of son, Senor, with party at home

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic – contracted by Felipe Simas – Patricia Abravanel was unable to celebrate the Lord’s first year with a big party. Then, the presenter brought the family together in an intimate celebration to not let the date go by. The party was attended by Fábio Faria, the other two heirs, Jane, 2 years old, and Pedro, 5 years old, and the couple Rebeca Abravanel and Alexandre Pato. “Our celebration with much love! Senor, full of joy and personality. He has a smile and wants to be heard. He knows he has his rights and does everything to win them. Senor very loved!”, Wrote Patricia.

