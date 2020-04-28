The presenter Patricia Abravanel showed on Instagram photos in which she appeared with Senor, 1 year old, and Jane, 2 years and 3 months old. In tennis and with a casual production, the artist joked about the moment when the middle daughter was with her cell phone recording the moment. ‘Trying to take a picture of us,’ wrote Fabio Faria’s wife.

Patricia Abravanel has taken advantage of the period of social isolation – a preventive measure recommended by health authorities like the WHO – surrounded by her family. This Monday (27), the presenter showed her middle daughter, Jane, 2 years and 3 months old, making clicks of her with the youngest family, Senor, 1 year old just completed (and celebrated in a restricted house party) some family members). “Jane trying to take a picture of us”, captioned the artist when showing the photo on the web.

Presenter appears clinging to the heir and growth draws attention

In another record (check them all out in the gallery above), the daughter of Silvio Santos and Iris Abravanel appeared in a very tight hug with her youngest son. “I really do!” He exclaimed.

The boy’s size yielded fan comments. “How he grew up!”, “Senor is very big” and “He is growing very fast” were some of them.

Patricia evaluates her looks after 3 children: ‘Freer’

Senor’s mother, Jane and Pedro, the artist talked to Purepeople about your preferences in fashion and the changes brought about by motherhood in your productions. “After three pregnancies, I feel more free. If the clothes are beautiful and I like them, I wear them!” Said Patricia. Some items, however, have become more or less frequent. “I think I’m wearing less short clothes. Opting for longer dresses, midis and pants,” said the commander of “Topa Ou Não Topa”. She even detailed the help of stylist Douglas Balsanelli. “He takes options and I choose from the options he takes me. We have been together for a long time and he already knows me a lot. He understands my phases, my style, proportions …”, he indicated.

Rebeca and Alexandre Pato train together in quarantine

Patricia’s sister, Rebeca Abravanel is discreet about her personal life, but has shown more of her fitness routine to encourage fans to stay active during the period of social isolation. Married to soccer player Alexandre Pato, the presenter gained his company in her exercises. In a recent video, the two even kissed during one of the activities. “Let’s go!” Said Pato, excited about the situation. After a peck, the São Paulo striker highlighted the harmony with the artist. “Always together” In another moment, during a live broadcast, he “caught” working out. “And so it goes! Look there! Let’s go. Nobody stops here, “he said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

