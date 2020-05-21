Patricia Abravanel shared with her fans the moment of her daughter, Jane, 2 years old, putting on makeup all by herself. In the conversation, the little girl said she was going to put on lipstick and showed a desire to dye her hair, much to her mother’s surprise. Then, Silvio Santos’ granddaughter took a makeup brush and wiped it over her face, being encouraged by the presenter. ‘I want to see you very beautiful!’ Said Patricia

Patricia Abravanel and Jane had a moment of mother and daughter and the presenter had fun with the little girl wanting to do her own makeup. The record was shared by daughter number four of Silvio Santos on her Instagram Stories account. “What are you going to do?” Asked Jane, 2, the wife of Congressman Fábio Faria, with whom he has been married for three years. “I’m going to apply lipstick,” replied Pedro’s sister, 5, and Senor, 1. “Lipstick? Which one do you want to apply?” Asked the commander of “Topa ou Não Topa”.

Patricia approved her daughter’s make-up: ‘Linda’

In the sequence, Jane showed interest in changing her look in the quarantine, in which her parents have improvised games to face social isolation. “Do you want to dye your hair?”, Surprised Patricia. Then, Silvio Santos’ granddaughter took a makeup brush and started rubbing it on her face. “Do it like that. On the other side,” taught the owl mother. “Jane does,” said Pedro and Senor’s sister. “Oh how beautiful,” approved the presenter. Still in the video, Patricia encouraged her daughter to do a lot of makeup. “I want to see you very beautiful!”, Pointed out Cynthia’s sister, Silvia, Daniela, Rebeca and Renata. “I can’t take it”, subtitled in the publication, while Jane completed the make up.

Silvio Santos honored his grandson’s consecration

Grandfather of four grandchildren and great-grandfather of four, the owner of SBT, at the beginning of the year, surprised when he attended the consecration of Senor in a US church. “I am very happy to see them looking wide-eyed at me. It was not in my tourist schedule to visit the church. Although I do not visit evangelical churches, I read a lot about the Old Testament. When I heard that my grandson today has my name, Senor, it would be consecrated, I made a point of coming here “, said the presenter beside part of the family, the target of some criticisms for phrases spoken on his TV program.

Patricia adopted a method to educate her 3 children. Know which one!

At the beginning of the period of social isolation caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the daughter of author Iris Abravanel said she had created a method to teach her three children, for those who live melting on the web. “My last ‘invention’ is to say that the greatest super power they have is the power of choice !! They can choose to obey or disobey. The choice is theirs!”, He explained, pondering: “Of course, whoever chooses to disobey suffers consequences; he runs out of iPad, takes toys, has to think …! “.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’