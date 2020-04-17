Patricia Abravanel used her social network to share a photo with her children, Pedro (aged 5), Jane (aged 2) and Senor (aged 1), and her husband, deputy Fábio Faria. ‘Home is where the heart is formed, it is our most accurate asset’, captioned the SBT presenter. This week, Silvio Santos’ daughter intimately celebrated the youngest boy’s first birthday, named after his maternal grandfather

Patricia Abravanel has made the most of each day of social isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Three days after receiving her sister Rebeca Abravanel and brother-in-law Alexandre Pato, at a private party for her youngest son, Senor, 1 year old, the presenter gathered the three heirs and her husband, Fábio Faria, in a photo. In the caption, Silvio Santos’ daughter used a phrase by the American author Devi Titus, responsible for titles like “The Experience of the Table”. “The home is where the heart is formed, it is our most accurate asset, the basis of human development,” wrote Patricia.

Web melted by Patricia’s children: ‘Wonderful’

Once again, the presenter of “Topa ou Não Topa” and the deputy were praised by the family they formed alongside their three children, for whom they improvise games. “Beautiful family,” wrote one. “God be praised for having created our family for insurance,” continued a second. “Blessed”, added a third. “Wonderful,” agreed another. In addition to Senor, named after her maternal grandfather, Patricia and Fabio are the parents of Pedro, 5, and Jane, 2.

Mother of three, Patricia discarded more children. Find out!

Months after giving birth to Senor, the presenter returned to participate in the painting “Jogo dos Pontinhos”, from her father’s program. With his good humor, the grandfather of 13 grandchildren and great-grandmother of four children teased daughter number four. “He’s done three. He wouldn’t do it, he did. And if you fool around, you’ll do more,” shot Silvio. “Worse is that I wanted more, but he said that ‘enough, you have a lot of children’. I was in the hospital and he already wanted to enjoy and have a vasectomy. Really,” countered Patricia.

Patricia adopted a method in raising her three children

Always connected on social networks, the daughter of novelist Iris Abravanel told her followers that she has been adopting a method at the time of the creation of Pedro, Jane and Senor. “My last ‘invention’ is to say that the greatest super power they have is the power of choice !! They can choose to obey or disobey. The choice is theirs! Of course, those who choose to disobey suffer the consequences; toys, you have to think …! “reported Patricia, compared to Wanessa Camargo in a photo with her youngest children.

Silvio Santos honored his grandson’s dedication in the USA

While enjoying days of rest in American lands, the owner of the SBT went to an evangelical church to follow Senor’s consecration ceremony. “Although I do not visit evangelical churches, I read a lot about the Old Testament. When I learned that today my grandson who bears my name, Senor, would be consecrated, I made a point of coming here,” said the businessman, excitedly. .

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

