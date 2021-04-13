‘Patria’, the nickname of the Spanish woman who worked as a spy for the USSR and collaborated in the assassination of Trotsky

Born in Ceuta, in 1909, Heras Africa She belonged to an important and wealthy family (her father was mayor of the city where she was born) and she had the opportunity to travel to Madrid in the early 1930s, being able to immerse herself in left-wing political circles in the capital with the proclamation of the Second Republic on April 14, 1931.

Commemorative stamp from Russia, in 2019, in honor of the Spanish spy Africa de las Heras ‘Patria’ (image via Wikimedia Commons)

Your collaboration with the newly created Communist Party of Spain led her to be in the front line in the acts that the political organization developed in the country in the following years, so it was not long before recruited, in 1937, by Leonid Eitingon, a member of the NKVD to work as an agent in the Soviet intelligence and espionage agency (predecessor of the KGB) being sent to Moscow for instruction.

Met Caridad Mercader and her son Ramón, who would facilitate things so that Africa de las Heras was assigned as its first mission to move to Norway and enter the Trotskyist circles of trust, managing to be hired as Leon Trotsky’s personal secretary when the revolutionary leader went into exile in Mexico.

According to numerous sources, it was Africa de las Heras who provided the essential information so that in May 1940 a group of men entered Trotsky’s home and tried to assassinate him. A first failed attack that, three months later, was successfully carried out by Ramon Mercader, who knew how to take advantage of the information provided by his compatriot.

After the attack on Trotsky, Africa was taken out of Mexico on a freighter, arriving in Moscow, where it was caught up in the Second World War and collaborating in various jobs (among them as a telegrapher) for the Soviet government.

Multiple were the names and nicknames that she used during the following years in which she worked as a Soviet agent: María Luisa de las Heras de Darbat, María de la Sierra, Patricia, Ivonne, María de las Heras or Maria Pavlovna, being that of ‘Homeland’ its code name and with which it would be known (especially during the years in which the IIGM lasted and the subsequent decade).

Several were the orders received and destinations to which she was sent in the following years, but one mission that would mark her career as a Soviet agent: seduce and marry the Uruguayan writer and intellectual Felisberto hernandez, in order to settle to live in Montevideo in 1948.

The capital of Uruguay, at the end of the 1940s, had become one of the most important places in South America and Patria was commissioned to put into operation a soviet spy network which, subsequently, should be spreading throughout Latin America.

Two years later, in 1950, the couple separated, but she managed to stay and live in Montevideo, where she had achieved numerous social contacts that allowed her to move easily around the Uruguayan capital without raising any suspicions.

After almost two decades in South America, in 1967 she was sent back to Moscow, where she would work for the KGB as a trainer of new agents and reaching achieve the rank of colonel.

He died in 1988 (at the age of 78) having received some of the highest honors of the Soviet regime while still alive (among them the Order of Lenin, one of the highest distinctions awarded in the USSR). She was buried in the Jovánskoie cemetery in Moscow and her rank and real name (Colonel Africa de las Heras) appear on the tombstone in Russian and her codename ‘Patria’ in Spanish.

Reference sources and images: bbc / elpais / abc / necropol / africadelasheras.com / Wikimedia Commons

