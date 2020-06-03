In the middle of a pandemic that has left several sectors of the economy in trouble, Eixo-SP, a company recently created by the private equity fund Pátria, starts operating the Piracicaba-Panorama (PiPa) lot tomorrow. Between falling economic activity and mobility restrictions, the concessionaire takes the largest highway granted in the country, with 1,273 km. According to the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), the average of concessions in Brazil is 482.6 km.

The scenario is challenging for road transport, according to the CEO of Eixo-SP, Sergio Santillan. “Some dealerships had a greater or lesser impact, mainly on passenger vehicles. Some reached a 30% drop. On the other hand, for commercial vehicles this drop is smaller,” he said. The executive points to the pandemic as a one-off effect. “It is a 30-year project.”

In view of the current scenario, CCR started to disclose information on movements in its concessions on a weekly basis to provide more clarity to investors. Data from the last bulletin show that traffic dropped 17.2% in the week of May 22 to 28, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The drop was driven by the stroll segment, which fell 40.3%. Commercial vehicles increased 2.4%.

Dispute

The Infrastructure Consortium Brazil, composed of Pátria and the GIC sovereign fund, from Singapore, won, in January, the auction of the Piracicaba-Panorama (PiPa) lot, which connects the city near Campinas to the extreme west of the state. The proposal was R $ 1.1 billion. The concession will include investments of R $ 14 billion in 30 years.

The consortium’s offer was 110% higher than that of the runner-up, Ecorodovias (R $ 527 million). Big names did not participate in the auction, such as CCR and Arteris. The PiPa competition encompasses 218 km today operated by Centrovias, of the Arteris Group, in addition to 1,055 km of DER-SP.

The concession has some differentials, such as tariff per kilometer traveled. Frequent users will also get discounts. The toll collection will start 12 months after the signing of the contract, which took place on the 15th. The start of the collection still depends on the completion of the minimum infrastructure works, as stated in the contract.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

.