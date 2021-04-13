Patri Guijarro abandons concentration due to possible muscle injury

04/13/2021

Act. At 12:56 CEST

The Federation has communicated that Patri Guijarro is out of the call for the Spanish team. The RFEF has confirmed that the footballer suffers a muscle discomfort in the oblique So what, the last friendly will be lost which will take place in Marbella against Mexico (at 7 pm).

The footballer was a starter in the last game against the Netherlands. And in fact, it was the author of the only goal that gave victory to La Roja. In the next few days the details of these annoyances will be known. It is a sensitive loss for Barça and for the national team. The only sure thing is that he will miss this Tuesday’s meeting with the national team and also the one that Barça is scheduled for Saturday (at 12 noon) against Deportivo.

It will be necessary to know the recovery time after muscle discomfort is confirmed. Next week is one of the most important of the season for Barça. On Tuesday they will play a match against Granadilla corresponding to the Primera Iberdrola and on Saturday they will face Paris Saint Germain or Olympique Lyon in the UWCL semi-finals, although in the case of Patri Guijarro, his presence in the first leg was ruled out due to suspension.