Alexandre Pato is still remembered at Corinthians today for the wasted penalty in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Brazil Cup, against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre. The weak hit, in the middle of the goal that culminated in Dida’s hands, marked Timão’s elimination at that time and made the attacker’s permanence in the club unsustainable.

Alexandre Pato arrived at Corinthians as the biggest signing in the club’s history, which at the time spent 15 million euros

Since then, as much as people do not speak publicly, several backstage stories have been leaked, including reports of attacks on Alexandre Pato. But Corinthians president Andrés Sanchez adopted a completely different tone when sending a message to the player, by video.

“He is a special person, great friend and great player. I ask you not to be hurt by Corinthians. It didn’t work out, but he is a very welcome person”.

The statement by the black-and-white representative was given to Fox Sports and received an immediate response from Pato.

“What a figure. I met him at Corinthians. Sometimes, Andrés says something that is not true, because he is this guy who likes to pay attention to him. I had no problem with Corinthians. It was through him that I had the pleasure of playing at São Paulo. It was there that I found my colleagues and a very cool, cool club. I wish him success on the walk and that I do mine in São Paulo “.

Alexandre Pato’s relaxed and complicity tone changed a little when the player was asked about some controversies that involved his departure from Corinthians, such as the version that he would have hired private security guards to go to CT Joaquim Grava to pick up his belongings.

No. That was not the truth, but the only thing that happened, being very sincere (…) I have no heart for anyone. I was never part of a group, I always wanted to appreciate the best for everyone and for me. When my exchange with Jadson was going on, I went there (at Corinthians) and the players were having a meeting before the game. I don’t remember who I spoke to, but I said I would wait for the players to come out and say goodbye. They said I couldn’t, that I had to go. I asked, ‘why is that?’ I just wanted to say goodbye. I stayed and said goodbye to everyone. What happened at that time.

Pato also guaranteed that no one tried to attack him in the locker room of Arena do Grêmio after the fateful penalty shootout.

“At that time, everyone was sad in the locker room and I didn’t see anyone. Everyone was sad and angry, but nobody tried to go upstairs. They took the time to talk, but nothing happened. I was very sad, but I understood, too, later, everything that happened. But that someone broke it up is all a lie “.

For Corinthians, Alexandre Pato made 62 games and seven goals between 2013 and 2014. Still under contract with Alvinegro, the striker played on loan from São Paulo, Chelsea-ING and Villarreal-ESP.

