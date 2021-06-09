‘Pato’ Cabrera extradited from Brazil to Argentina to be tried for domestic violence

The Argentine golfer Angel ‘Pato’ Cabrera He was extradited this Tuesday from Brazil to his native country in connection with the multiple charges of domestic violence that weigh on him, various media reported.

Cabrera, who had been arrested last January in Rio de Janeiro by order of Interpol, was handed over into custody to the Argentine police in Puerto Iguazú. According to the information, he was to be transferred to Córdoba on Wednesday, where from next month he will be tried for the charges of domestic violence against his ex-wife. Cecilia Torres, and two other women who lived with him.

‘Duck’ Cabrera, born 51 years ago in Córdoba, won the US Open 2007 and Augusta Masters 2009. His only other PGA Tour victory was at the Greenbrier Classic of 2014 and also achieved five victories on the European Tour.

Last year, Cabrera He played nine tournaments on the PGA Tour Senior circuit for players 50 and older and never finished in the top 25. The last tournament in which he participated was the PURE Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach (California), last September, in which he retired before the final day.

According to press reports, Cabrera He traveled to the United States without asking permission from the Argentine justice while he was under investigation for assault. An international arrest warrant was issued and he eventually ended up being detained in Brazil.