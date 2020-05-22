Covid-19 patients have psychiatric symptoms 1:50

. – Delirium, confusion and agitation may be common in patients with severe coronavirus infections while hospitalized, according to a new review of studies published Monday.

Long-term psychiatric problems after battling covid-19 may not occur in most patients, although much more research is still needed, according to the study.

“Our analysis of more than 3,550 coronavirus cases suggests that most people will not experience mental health problems after coronavirus infection,” said co-author Jonathan Rogers, a Wellcome Turst PhD clinical fellow at University College London, it’s a statement.

The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, looked at 72 different studies on two historical coronaviruses, as well as current studies on covid-19, trying to pinpoint any link between illnesses and psychiatric problems.

Information on the subsequent recovery of patients is sparse at this time, so the study had no data on the long-term mental impact of covid-19, and only 12 low to moderate quality studies to analyze in hospitalized patients. seven of them have not been scientifically investigated.

Furthermore, the study only looked at severe cases of covid-19 in which people have been treated in a hospital, and therefore does not address the possible impact of milder or asymptomatic cases of the disease.

Therefore, the review has many limitations, the researchers said. The external reviewers agreed.

“This is not only because the data is of poor quality, but also because covid-19 survivors can experience different physical and mental problems even after recovering from the acute phase,” said Dame Til Wykes, vice dean of psychology and science at Systems at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London.

“They also return to a different environment, with an ongoing ‘stay home if you can’ message, potential financial concerns and a greatly reduced social support network,” said Wykes, who was not involved in the study.

“These additional social effects can double mental health difficulties. Alternatively, the fact that we are “all in this together” can provide community support, which can lessen the psychiatric effects. “

A retrospective on MERS and SARS

In addition to the new coronavirus, there are actually six additional coronaviruses that infect humans. Four of those six cause the common cold.

Two more can be deadly. MERS-CoV is the villain behind Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, which has killed more than 800 people worldwide since it first appeared in 2012.

SARS-CoV (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) causes a severe form of pneumonia that can also be fatal. Globally, it killed 774 people between 2002 and 2004. Since then, no other cases have been reported worldwide. To put this in context, the global death toll from the new coronavirus is over 300,000 since it appeared on the scene in December 2019 and is still on the rise.

In this review, the researchers analyzed studies on the mental impact of SARS and MERS on patients after they recovered, using them to try to estimate the potential impact of covid-19.

Based on that, the study said clinicians should be aware of the possibility of depression, anxiety, fatigue, post-traumatic stress disorder, and rarer long-term neuropsychiatric syndromes.

“The study assumes that it is reasonable to pool studies of the other two major coronavirus epidemics of the past 20 years — SARS and MERS — and combine them with the relatively limited data available so far on the effects of covid-19 on mental health,” he said. Tom Dening, professor of Dementia Research at the University of Nottingham who was not involved in the review.

“It is probably legitimate to do so, but a casual look at the article may suggest that the document is primarily about covid-19, while most of the data comes from previous virus outbreaks,” he added.

Those results from previous studies are troubling, said Michael Bloomfield, who heads the Translational Psychiatry Research Group at University College London.

“A particular cause for alarm is the finding that one-third of patients in previous epidemics experienced post-traumatic stress disorder and it seems reasonable to anticipate similar rates of PTSD from covid-19,” said Bloomfield.

Why do mental problems occur?

As for why mental health problems can occur, the researchers noted a variety of factors. Some may be directly related to the virus, such as an immune response. But patients may also have “concern about the outcome of their illness, stigma and amnesia, or traumatic memories of serious illness.”

Other mental health problems could also arise during an epidemic, the researchers said, even in people who have never been exposed to the virus. This makes it difficult to know if the psychiatric problems observed in patients with MERS and SARS were specific to the disease, or if they affected the general population.

“Both the infected and uninfected population may be susceptible as a result of certain experiences, such as general anxiety, social isolation, stress in health workers and other essential workers, and financial and unemployment difficulties,” the study said.

Rogers said more data is needed on the psychiatric symptoms associated with covid-19. Monitoring patients for those symptoms, he said, should be a routine part of care.

David Nutt, who heads the Center for Neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London, said he has already seen patients express a need for psychological assistance after recovering from covid-19.

“Many infections leave a psychiatric legacy. I have already been emailed several patients asking for support after their recovered depressions have returned after covid-19 infection, ”said Nutt. “After the 1957 UK flu epidemic, several cases of severe, treatment-resistant depression emerged.”

And then there is the reality of spending time in an intensive care unit and the mental consequences of that experience, Dening said.

“Previous research has shown that post-traumatic stress disorder rates are high: approaching 50% after prolonged ICU admissions from any cause, and especially after mechanical ventilation,” he said. “As noted, most people will not develop significant mental health symptoms, but for those who do, the impact can be life-changing.”

