Once they cross into the United States, COVID-19 patients from Mexico call 911 from the border to be transferred by an ambulance to emergency rooms.

CNN research reveals multiple people with symptoms of COVID-19 cross the border into the United States to receive medical attention.

Chris Van Gorder, President and CEO of Scripps Health, a hospital system in Southern California, claimed that patients from Mexico, once they cross into the US, call 911 from the border for an ambulance to take them to the emergency rooms.

He increased ambulance traffic Americans since the border, according to the research, is a symptom of the spread of the pandemic in the region, and of the connections between the communities of Mexico and southern U.S.

There just isn’t a wall for viruses at the border, ”says Josiah Heyman, director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso. “The wall is an illusion, because the two sides are really intertwined.”

In CaliforniaDue to the increase in cases of cross-border coronaviruses, which began to attract public attention in May, some of their hospitals were saturated and they pushed the state to create a new patient transfer system.

“It is an unprecedented increase across the border,” he says. Carmela Coyle, president and executive director of the California Hospital Association.

Van Gorder, Coyle and other California officials clarified that this it is not an immigration problemBecause most coronavirus patients who cross the border, they say, are americans.

We have this continuous flow of COVID-19 crossing the border in the form of US citizens, ”said the head of the California Emergency Medical Services Authority, Dr. David Duncan.

The authorities estimate that approximately 250 thousand US citizens live in Baja California.

Many of them work in the US and have family members there. Some regularly go to American hospitals when they need medical attention. Others decided to cross this time because hospitals in Mexico were saturated with a large number of COVID-19 cases.

What happened as the situation worsened on the Mexican side of the line is that several US citizens are returning to the United States to seek care for COVID-19, “agreed Coyle of the California Hospital Association.

Despite the fact that the border between the United States and Mexico has been closed to all, except essential, trips since March, thousands of people still cross daily.

With information from CNN