Three episodes of an ear discomfort from her three-year-old daughter would have immediately brought Carolina Pedraza to the emergency department. But the pandemic did not allow it, and technology helped solve the problem. Now, she appreciates it.

Thanks to a healthcare application that you downloaded four months ago, you can chat with a specialist 24 hours a day, anytime, unlimitedly. Through this means, specialists have indicated “an effective treatment” for your little girl.

It may interest you: LIVE | Coronavirus has killed more than 300 thousand people worldwide

“What we normally did was go to the emergency room to help (the girl) with the issue of fever, infection and so on, but since we used (the application) Doc-Doc has been super easy (…) They have been super successful. We have been spared a little unnecessary use of antibiotics and I did not go back to the emergency room, ”explained the mother to the Voice of America, referring to the application that allows the patient to chat at any time of the day with a group of doctors from 18 specialties .

Since Colombia was quarantined on March 25, Carolina has been permanently taking care of herself and has only seen a pediatrician for her daughter’s vaccination.

“Normally you go to the emergency room or to the doctors for anything that hurts or happens to you, and there are many that are not really a vital emergency, that can be resolved from home. So it is a super effective solution. For the tranquility of one and, in this specific case, to also avoid going out and getting the other, not only from the coronavirus but from any other virus ”, he adds.

Quarantine has also changed their habits. Exercise has been a novelty in his life and he says that, thanks to nutritionists and sports specialists found in the application, he has been able to “start a diet plan” and protect his body when he is physically active.

Increased telemedicine

The pandemic that plagues the world, caused by the spread of COVID-19, has changed habits, including medical care. The provision of health care services is now done remotely, through means that are mostly called, video consultations, even for teleradiology and remote patient monitoring.

The increase in consultation figures, through technological means, also speaks for itself. According to market analysts Frost & Sullivan, for example, this year the demand for telehealth will soar by 64.3% in the United States.

Read also: WHO asks laboratories to investigate cases of toxic shock in children

Dr. Laura Gutiérrez, specialist in orthopedics and traumatology, and co-founder of Doc-Doc, explained to VOA Noticias that in the last year they have provided 30,000 medical guidelines but that, after the coronavirus outbreak, 7,000 have been generated, and it has increased almost 300 percent the number of patients attended. Likewise, the medical staff has tripled.

Gutiérrez says that they have had to “increase the specializations from the pandemic to precisely solve many doubts that were appearing with much recurrence, such as nutrition, internal medicine, to be able to solve both the doubts about COVID-19, and all those others diseases and all those health situations that are happening and that are being overshadowed ”by the pandemic.

The topics most consulted by parents are related to breastfeeding and feeding. Migraines, skin changes, and acne have also been recurring themes for patients, this doctor explained.

Clinics reinvent themselves

In Colombia, clinics, prepaid medicine entities and health promoters implemented and reactivated telehealth systems to care for patients at a distance, as a result of the pandemic.

In 2019, resolution 2654 had already been issued with parameters for the practice of telemedicine in the country. On April 12 of this year, President Iván Duque announced the issuance of a decree to strengthen and accelerate telemedicine services, in order to improve the care of patients with COVID-19.

For example, although in 2018 the Fundación Santa Fe University Hospital in Bogotá began to acquire communication and collaboration tools such as Office 365 and Teams, it has strengthened its care with the help of technology in the midst of the pandemic and medical personnel have been able to do more of 2,000 virtual consultations, when normally 5,000 in-person consultations were carried out, according to Martha Cecilia Ortiz, manager of the institution.

They attend to their patients through videoconference and analyze results of examinations and diagnostic images by tele-consultation to comply with treatments, periodic medical controls and follow-up.

The manager of the hospital told the VOA that the telehealth program that was already implemented to be able to make the teleconsultation was achieved very quickly, especially for “oncological, chronic, pediatric patients for the first time and control and control patients for most specialties. We have more than 300 doctors who are consulting with this methodology, “said Ortiz.

Furthermore, Ortiz says that most of the patients are older adults and “it has been quite surprising to see some key indicators in the telehealth consultation. Normally, when the consultation is made in person, we can have absences from 14 to 18 percent. Now that we are doing it for telehealth, the absence is almost zero ”.

Even to cope with the virus, the foundation launched the ‘Don’t Panic’ strategy, which allows it to interact virtually with those who have respiratory symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19 and, in case they need a videoconference, a citation is sent to the patient’s email. In case of requiring the in-person sampling, the patient is guided to the nearest headquarters or through the home sampling service and advised on the security measures that must be taken to carry it out.

Do you want to know more about COVID-19? Enter https://t.co/5dx3QoyGOj and find information you need from the specialists of the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá. pic.twitter.com/t2eoTB3sfZ – Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá (@FSFB_Salud) April 24, 2020

This platform was opened more than two months ago. So far, the manager says that they have had more than 89,000 visits, more than 30,000 users have used the service and attention is provided by chat. Even more than 1,300 queries of all kinds have been made.

“We believe that the coronavirus has been a learning moment for many of us, but it has also been an opportunity to accelerate some virtual and technological issues that were on our development schedule, but with this eventuality we managed to anticipate it,” said the manager.