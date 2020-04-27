April 28 is remembered as National Fabry Disease Day – a rare, hereditary, progressive genetic disorder that can mean a long journey for the patient who is looking for answers that are difficult to find. Studies show that from the onset of symptoms to the diagnosis of the disease, up to 15 years can pass1. Most of Fabry’s symptoms can be confused with those of other pathologies, which is one of the reasons for the difficulty and delay of diagnosis, directly impacting the beginning of appropriate treatment and the evolution of the patient.

One of the most characteristic symptoms of Fabry is the burning of the feet and hands, in addition to little or no sweating, resulting in intolerance to heat and physical exertion2. As the symptoms are diverse, patients can associate them with different medical specialties. For example, when noticing the spots on the skin, the individual may seek a dermatologist2. When facing digestive problems, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea, it is possible to think about looking for a gastroenterologist2.

The disease affects men, who manifest the first symptoms on average at the age of 9 and have a prevalence of 1 for every 40,000 individuals; and women, with the initial manifestations at the age of 13 and a record of 1 for every 30,0002-4. Studies also show that Fabry’s disease reduces the life expectancy of male patients by up to 17 times and that of women by up to 15 times, when compared to the general population5,6.

Regina Próspero, Vice-President of Instituto Vidas Raras, stresses the importance of disseminating information about the disease to improve the quality of life of patients. “The lack of knowledge about Fabry is still high. As a result, whole families can suffer from not knowing that they carry a disease that possibly has led many loved ones to death. Knowledge brings empowerment, the main step to fight a rare disease”, he explains.

Fabry disease patients inherit a mutation in the gene responsible for the production of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A (α-Gal A) which makes them unable to produce enough of it2. This enzyme is responsible for the breakdown of the fatty substance globotriaosylceramide (GL-3) so that it is eliminated from the body2. Enzyme deficiency, therefore, leads to the accumulation of this substance in several organs and systems, such as blood vessel walls, affecting the skin, nerves, eyes, digestive system and especially kidneys, heart and brain7.

Chronic kidney failure is one of the biggest and most serious complications of Fabry disease. Renal lesions often develop silently over the years, manifesting in a severe manner between the 30 and 50 years of the patient, when he may already need dialysis or kidney transplantation7.

For each diagnosed case, there are an average of 5 members of the same family who will also have Fabry’s disease1. The diagnosis can be confirmed with a simple blood test or genetic test and enzyme activity1. “Due to the hereditary burden, it is important that the family members of the patient also do tests”, highlights Daniela Carlini, medical director for rare diseases at Sanofi Genzyme. “Thus, it is possible to identify the genetic mutation responsible for the disease in other people in the same family. In this way, the patient will be able to start the appropriate treatment as early as possible, delaying the evolution of the pathology and controlling the symptoms”.

The treatment for Fabry’s disease is to replace the missing enzyme in the patient’s body. Such replacement, administered regularly by intravenous route, helps to improve symptoms, stabilize the disease and delay its progression8. As with all clinical management, Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) should be followed regularly throughout life.

