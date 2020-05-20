Marisela’s husband had such low blood oxygenation that he arrived almost purple at the expansion hospital set up at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome and administered by the IMSS. He had previously gone to three other hospitals where he was not received.

He arrived at the Autodromo this Monday, May 18 around 7 at night. He had less than 70% oxygen in his blood, when it is normal that it does not drop below 95. They admitted him. But Marisela has never heard from him again.

At gate 6 of the Autodrome, a place formerly dedicated to entertainment and now converted into a temporary hospital in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, about 20 people await reports about their relatives.

Although a few days ago images appeared on social networks showing a row of ambulances entering the facility, with messages alerting the outbreak of the epidemic in the country and the collapse of hospital services, today, May 19, through the dedicated door At the entrance of those emergency vehicles, 7, none enters.

Marisela says that patients have arrived, but through door 6. About eight, between 11 in the morning and 3 in the afternoon. All have arrived on their own in private vehicles or in taxis. They have all been received and entered.

“They do attend to them, but they don’t tell us anything, no doctor or nurse comes out. Only the guard receives reports and calls some of the relatives. They don’t give us any news. Nothing else they tell us that of those who entered yesterday there is still no report and that if they do not call us it is because they are stable. ”

This expansion hospital – enabled along with others to try to take pressure off the saturated hospitals in the Valley of Mexico – is equipped with 218 beds, all with oxygen provision; Of these, 26 will be used for critical respiratory care and the rest are divided into eight modules with 24 beds each.

At its maximum capacity, this expansion hospital is expected to serve 1,550 patients, according to information released by the IMSS when the unit started operating.

Marisela does not leave the brown bars of gate 6 of the Autodromo. She is all dressed in black, and wears a matching colored face mask. The hair in a tail, very black too. Her olive green eyes are sad.

Like the rest of the family, they have asked him to go home better. “But there I despair more. I left at dawn and returned at 11 in the morning. I brought some personal hygiene items that my husband asked for. I already delivered them. But they don’t tell me anything and it’s distressing. I am very concerned because my husband is very anxious and did not want to come. “

Late arrival

Like many other patients, Marisela’s husband, a 44-year-old man, 20 kg overweight and a merchant, delayed admission to the hospital. The lady says that he had already been breathing for more than six days.

“At first he didn’t say anything to me. I just looked weird. I even told one of my daughters (12 and 18 years old) that she did not feel strange to her father. He was no longer laughing or talking. It was not until last Wednesday that he told me he was having trouble breathing. ”

Marisela took her husband to see a similar pharmacy. The doctor there reassured them. He told them it was not Covid. He assured that the patient’s bronchi were closing but that everything would be fixed with injections and pills. They sold them right there.

But the patient did not improve. They decided to call an acquaintance who is a doctor. He advised them to go to a private laboratory and request a chest x-ray.

“They told us that his lungs were very inflamed. My husband’s doctor friend told us to take him to a hospital where he worked before, I don’t know the name or what institution he is from. He gave us the address and we went. They did not receive it. They said they had no equipment to serve him. But they gave us a sheet to enter it into another, ”says Marisela.

He remembers the name of that other, the Chimalhuacán 90 Beds General Hospital. Only they didn’t enter it there either. “They told us that there was no place and that they could not receive it. We went to a private clinic and they didn’t want to see him either, because there they didn’t see patients like my husband with respiratory distress ”.

Marisela’s nephews suggested that they go to the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack. They had seen on television that they were receiving patients there. They headed there. At 7 p.m. Marisela’s husband finally got hospital care, his face almost purple, she says.

Now Marisela hopes that her husband recovers. “I was very concerned. We have debts. He is a merchant, he sells plastic dolls. It had not been out for sale for more than 20 days. We don’t know how she got it if she has the disease, but I doubt that it is. They don’t have it inside with Covid’s, do they? ”He asks.

How do we go if they don’t give us news

A few meters from her is another lady, whom we will call “Sara”. Her husband also arrived at the Autodromo last night. They channeled him here from the General Hospital of Mexico, where they did not have beds to hospitalize him.

Sara says that her husband, 53 years old and without risk factors, has not had a fever or cough, but since Saturday he had difficulty breathing. “We went to a private doctor and he told us he was lacking oxygen, but he did not want to be hospitalized. He said that if he were to be intubated, he better die at home. Only that his daughters, I am the second wife, held on to take him yesterday (Monday) to the General ”.

By the time he got there, the woman narrates, her husband no longer had the strength to stand up. They put oxygen on him, stabilized him. They took an x-ray and channeled it to the Autodrome. The family had to take him on their own, in a taxi.

“Yes they received it, and even that quickly, but well now they don’t tell us anything. They told me to leave and come back at 6 in the afternoon, to see if there are any reports. I cannot come and go. I can’t be spending on tickets. I live until Iztapalapa. My husband is a carpenter. Two months ago he hasn’t had a job because of this disease, because where do I get from? ”

On the other side of the brown gate at gate 6 of the Autodrome there is another woman. She also awaits news from her husband. Here outside this expansion hospital, the statistics that confirm that the greatest risk of complications from Covid lies with the male gender: of those who died from this disease, 68% are men and 32% women.

The lady’s name is Teresa and her eyes are watery. She arrived at the racetrack with her husband this Monday afternoon. He is also referred from the General Hospital. They told him the same thing: that they no longer had beds.

“It distresses me that they don’t tell me anything. My husband did not want to enter a hospital. He had been coughing and fever for about seven days now, and on Saturday he started having trouble breathing. Yesterday (Monday) we were already very bad. He tried to pull and pull air and said he felt like he was choking. We went to the General. ”

But like Sara’s husband, Teresa’s was also only stabilized and sent to the Autodrome. “I’m a little calm because she’s already entered, but they should inform us. We are all out here with the soul in a thread. If they want us to leave, well, tell us how they are. ”

What we do at Animal Político requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us continue. Be part of the team.

Subscribe to Animal Político, receive benefits and support free journalism.

#YoSoyAnimal